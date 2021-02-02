Shankar says no non-bailable warrant issued against him in Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai starrer 'Enthiran' plagiarism case

'Enthiran' director Shankar, on Monday, denied the claim that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in the Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Enthiran plagiarism case. Shankar's reaction comes after several reports claimed that an arrest warrant has been issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court II in Egmore, Chennai against him.

As per a report in The News Minute, Shankar said that he was shocked to see 'false news' about a non-bailable warrant issued against him. He said, "My advocate Mr Sai Kumaran has approached the Hon'ble court today and brought this to the Court's attention. The Learned Judge was pleased to immediately confirm that no warrant has been issued against me. The reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected."

He added that the news created unnecessary distress for his family and well-wishers.

The director was accused of plagiarism by writer Arur Tamilnadan. He alleged that Shankar had copied his story titled 'Jiguba' in the superhit film 'Enthiran'.

For the uninformed, in his complaint, Tamilnadan had said that Shankar copied his story titled 'Jiguba' that was published first in the year 1996 in a Tamil magazine and was once again republished as a novel titled 'Dhik Dhik Deepika Dheepika' in 2007.

As for 'Enthiran', the film had released in 2010 and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film. It also ended up winning two National Film Awards. It was released in Hindi as Robot and as Robo in Telugu. Produced by Sun Pictures on a mammoth budget, Enthiran starred Rajinikanth in two roles - as a hero and a villain. The star cast included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongapa, Santhanam, Karunas, and several others.

'Ethiran' follows the story of a brilliant scientist named Vaseegaran who builds a robot named Chitti. When Chitti falls in love with Vaseegaran's girlfriend, problems arise for him and the entire society.