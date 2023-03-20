Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts six-pack abs in new jaw-dropping workout pic, fans say she is 'killing it'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu doing the plank

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming mythological epic Shaakuntalam. On Monday morning, the actress dropped a new picture of herself while working out, giving fans and followers a glimpse of her chiselled abs. Given that the 35-year-old has just recovered from a serious illness, fans were amazed at her transformation.

Sharing a picture of herself doing the plank, Samantha captioned it with just a white heart emoji. In the pic, Samantha can be seen in a blue sports bra and grey track pants, acing the plank. Her chiselled obliques and abs are partially visible in the picture.

Fans praised the actress for her work ethic and commitment to workout. One comment read, “That oblique and abs cutting, @samantharuthprabhuoffl killing it.” Another fan commented, “Hatsoff to your workout dedication.” Many fans said that if she continued in this vein, she would have ‘six pack abs soon’. Samantha’s industry colleagues Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran also dropped some words of encouragement in the comments. While Rakul called her a ‘strong girl’, Shriya called the picture ‘super cool’.'

Last month, Samantha had dropped some more fitness goals as she had shard a video of herself practising boxing in 8 degree Celsius cold in Nainital. In October last year, Samantha had shared that she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, an auto immune disorder, for which she subsequently underwent treatment.

Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, her pan-India film that is based on Abhignyana Shaakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film also stars Dev Mohan, along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. After several delays, it is now set to release in theatres on April 14.