HSBC believes this company, owned by an Indian, once valued at Rs 183719 crore, is now worth zero due to...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Image source: Pexels
    In a recent research note, HSBC has estimated that Indian edtech giant Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, is now worth zero. This dramatic reassessment is echoed by BlackRock, an investor in Byju’s, which has also written off its investment. Byju’s was previously one of India’s most valuable startups.

    The valuation drop follows a tumultuous year for Byju’s. The company fell short of its revenue projections by more than 50 per cent. Governance issues, including the sudden resignations of its auditor and board members, derailed a $1 billion fundraising effort.

    Prosus, one of Byju’s largest investors, had publicly criticised the startup, alleging it “regularly disregarded advice.” Despite the financial challenges, Byju’s raised $200 million this year at a post-money valuation of about $250 million. However, this investment is legally disputed by major investors, including Prosus.

    HSBC’s note also devalued Prosus’ 10 per cent stake in Byju’s to zero due to ongoing legal issues and the funding crunch. Prosus, which has invested over $500 million in Byju’s, has not sold any shares.

    HSBC’s report extends beyond Byju’s, indicating that several other startups have also seen significant drops in valuation. For instance, online pharmacy Pharmeasy is now valued at $2.8 billion, down from $5.6 billion in 2021.

