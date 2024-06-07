Twitter
Israeli PM Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24 amid tensions in Israel-Hamas conflict

Israeli PM Netanyahu's address comes amid a climate of intense scrutiny within the Capitol. The contentious nature of his visit is anticipated to draw both political protests and public demonstrations, reflecting deepening partisan divisions over the ongoing war.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 09:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, a crucial juncture amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Congressional leaders finalised the date last Thursday, following a formal invitation. This development underscores wartime solidarity with Israel despite increasing political rifts over the military actions in Gaza.

"The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world," stated House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries in their invitation. 

They highlighted the significance of Netanyahu's visit in reinforcing America's unwavering support for Israel and discussing the broader vision for regional peace and democracy.

Netanyahu's address comes amid a climate of intense scrutiny within the Capitol. The contentious nature of his visit is anticipated to draw both political protests and public demonstrations, reflecting deepening partisan divisions over the ongoing war. 

President Joe Biden's recent peace proposal adds another layer of complexity, pressuring Netanyahu to consider a cease-fire and negotiate the release of hostages amid dissent from his far-right coalition members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

