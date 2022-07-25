Salman Khan believes North-South collaboration 'has stopped,' recalls his association with regional talents

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is proudly presenting Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's next action-adventure Vikrant Rona in North India. The actor was spotted promoting the mega-budget film with Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez. After some sizzling performance, the press conference was conducted, and Kiccha was quipped about the debate of South industry overpowering Bollywood, and the sense of insecurity among the industries.

Watch the video

For the unversed, Kiccha and Ajay Devgn had a Twitter spat over languages, and it ignited the debate to a whole new level. Although, Sudeep stated that 'he will speak less,' the actor broke the picture of insecurity, and stated that 'we are living in a beautiful atmosphere.' Kiccha stated, "Why would we collaborate in the first place? Why would sir (Salman Khan) support our film? Why would she (Jacqueline) support our film with a special appearance? If that is the case, then why would we approach her?"

He continued, "Sir went to Hyderabad for the shoot (of Chiranjeevi's Godfather), why would he do that? Nobody is insecure, and we share a beautiful relationship of collaboration, exchanging ideas, and endorsing each other films." Sudeep further added, "We have a beautiful atmosphere, that might not be seen by the third eye (third-person perspective). We shouldn't be generalising films, every industry is standing on its own merits."

Salman Khan also added his view on the same and agreed with the fact that cross-pollination was always there. However, it stopped in recent times. "t was always there... for some reason, it has stopped. But, I've been working with South people throughout my career. Be it him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, or Prabhudeva. I have worked with a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky (Venkatesh), his first film Anari in Bollywood was a huge hit. Kamal Haasan sir is another example who has given big hits."

Salman also believed that every industry tries to make big films, but there is no fixed formula to it, "So... we all try to make big films. Sometimes it works... sometimes it doesn't. So, there is no fixed formula for a successful film." Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will release in cinemas on July 29.









