Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on Iran crisis, says 'I am not able to reach my family'

Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi has reacted to the unrest situation in Iran and stated that she is terrified for her family, who are stuck in the country which is facing a series of violent protests, following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Elnaaz said that It is very important to talk about what is happening in the country because it is a human rights violation. The actress added that they have cut off the internet so that people cannot communicate with the people outside.

Norouzi hails from Iran, and currently, her family is stuck there. So while sharing the update on her family, the actress added “I am not able to reach my family. Every way of communication is blocked. It is kind of retarded, what’s going on over there. Unless we are the voice and make sure that it comes to everyone’s notice, nothing is going to change”.

Elnaaz stated that recently her cousin got internet for a couple of minutes, and she shared an insight into the situation in Iran, that left her worried. "She got access to the internet for five minutes and messaged me saying they are well but I had not spoken to her for over three days. Not being in contact with them leads to so much anxiety. My cousin was telling me that there is tear gas everywhere. I am so worried,”

The Abbay actress further added that she wakes up every morning, sees all the new videos, and cries all day. "I’m spending all my time on the internet, seeing what all is happening. The videos make me cry every time. I pray and hope for better days." Elnaaz continued, "I keep posting through my social media so that I can create awareness”.