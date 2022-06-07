Rolex trends on Twitter as Suriya's cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram wins the internet

Vikram/File photo

Since the release of Kamal Haasan's action-packed thriller Vikram on June 3, Rolex has been trending on the internet. For those of you wondering who or what Rolex is, it is the name of the character played by Suriya in a five-minute cameo appearance in the climax of the film.

The Jai Bhim actor's performance in the last five minutes of Vikram has totally surprised his fans and the moviegoers as he appears as a deadly drug kingpin Rolex and set the perfect stage for the sequel of the film set to star him as the main antagonist opposite Haasan's titular character.

Here are some of the tweets with the hashtag #Rolex that have been trending on the micro-blogging platform

The director Lokesh Kanagaraj wanted to keep Suriya's cameo as a complete surprise, but photos and videos from the sets had leaked and thus, Lokesh himself confirmed him to be a part of the multi-starrer at the grand audio and trailer launch event of the film held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 15.



Apart from Kamal, Vikram also features two superstars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The Chachi 420 actor plays the secret agent named Vikram living a dual life as Karnan, the Vikram Vedha actor appears as the main antagonist of a drug gangster Santhanam, and the Malik character portrays the leader of the black-ops squad Amar.

Kanagaraj has directly linked Vikram with his 2019 film titled Kaithi starring Suriya's younger brother-actor Karthi in the leading role of Dilli. Fans are even speculating that Suriya will appear as the primary villain in Kaithi 2 before Vikram 3 happens in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.