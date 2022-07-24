Search icon
Rajinikanth becomes highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu, daughter Aishwarya accepts 'samman patra' on actor's behalf

Rajinikanth is awarded as the highest taxpayer of 2022 from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth became the highest taxpayer from the state of Tamil Nadu. To celebrate Income Tax Day, Puducherry Governor Thamizhisai Soundarajan organised an event, and Rajinikanth was awarded with the honours. The Petta star's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth accepted the award on behalf of the actor. 

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabala also confirmed it on his Twitter by posting, "Superstar #Rajinikanth gets the award for highest tax payer in TN. Highest paid actor um nanthan... Highest tax payer um nanthan..."

Here's the tweet

On the work front, Thalaivar will next be seen in Nelson's directorial Jailer. 

