Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna does the Saami Saami step for paparazzi, watch viral video

It won't be wrong to say that Rashmika Mandanna has gained immense popularity in a very short span of time. The actress who became the country's heartbeat with her character of Srivalli is now all set to kick-start the upcoming schedule of 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. A source closed to the actress revealed, "During her stay, Rashmika will be shooting some patches for the film and also will be rehearsing for a song which is to be shot."

The shutterbugs spotted Rashmika at Mumbai airport. She donned a comfy grey athleisure set, paired with cool sunglasses and sports shoes.

Later, Rashmika was spotted at Goodbye director Vikash Bahl's office and while leaving she happily posed for the paps, at one point feeling a little conscious of the many photos they were clicking of her.

All smiles for the shutterbugs, Rashmika sweetly enacted a step from her chartbuster hit song Sammi Sammi from the blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise. The song had taken social media by storm and not just fans but even celebs grooved to the dance number when it was launched last year. The hook step became a rage across the country and has been trending ever since the release of Pushpa in 2021.

The actress was praised for pulling off the choreography in her signature style with hundred of fans and social media users recreating the steps from the popular song that became a mass sensation.

And now, this clip of Rashmika enacting a little something for the paps has gone viral too.

Check out the video below:



Rashmika is currently the IT girl of the industry, with a lineup of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from Goodbye, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Thalapatty 66.