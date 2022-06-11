Ranbir Kapoor is the only actor who calls me ma'am, says Rashmika Mandanna

Credit: Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor universe/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the national crush, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu. The actress will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor. She praised the actor for his down-to-earth nature. While speaking to Filmfare, the actress revealed that Ranbir on the only actor who calls her ‘ma’am’. She appreciated the actor and said that they are very comfortable with each other.

Rashmika stated, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me "ma’am," and I do not like it. I will get him for this one.”

Her film Animal is a crime drama that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was playing this role, however, she decided to opt-out of it for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila.

While speaking about Animal, Ranbir Kapoor stated, “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I’m a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan Sir is one of the producers who is backing strong, entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in Animal. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast. I can’t wait to start shoot for Animal.”

On the work front, Rashmika has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in her pipeline. The actress will soon start shooting for her upcoming film, the highly-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. After Sulthan, she also signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace.