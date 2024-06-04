India

Mandi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh, who will win?

Kangana Ranaut is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

Source (ANI)

Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 took place in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on June 1 and counting of votes are taking place today (June4). The Congress party has fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut is made her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi.



Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. and we will keep you updated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.