Prithviraj Sukumaran slams news portal for claiming that actor paid Rs 25 crore to ED, making propaganda films

Prithviraj Sukumran

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran lashed out at a digital news portal for making 'false and malicious' claims against the actor. On Thursday, May 11, the Soorarai Pottru star took to his Instagram and strongly reacted to a YouTube channel, claiming that he was making propaganda films and was 'forced' to pay whooping Rs 25 crores to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per the YouTube channel, Marunadan Malayali, Prithviraj was alleged of received funds from some doubtful sources in the Middle East, which is been investigated by Enforcement Directorate. The report further added that producers Antony Perumbavoor and Listin Stephen were also been investigated by ED.

Actor-director-producer Prithviraj reacted strongly to the claims and slammed the false report. On his Instagram, Prithviraj shared a note, with a caption that says, "I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of “news”. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges.

PS: For those of you who are still wondering…NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever."

Here's Prithviraj's clarification note

Prithiviraj stated that he will take legal action against the YouTube channel and also asked other news portals not to believe in such misinformation.