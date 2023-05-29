This Priceless Frame Featuring Parineeti Chopra And Her Father Screams Love

Parineeti Chopra cannot stop smiling since her engagement to Raghav Chadha. No, we are not saying this. It’s the Ishaqzaade star's social media feed that has everyone hooked to her and Raghav Chadha’s love story. Parineeti Chopra has shared heartwarming photos from her engagement to the Aam Aadmi Party leader on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures particularly caught the attention, as it captured a deeply emotional moment between Parineeti Chopra and her father, Pawan Chopra. The photo was first shared by Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra with the caption, "The Parents. The Family.".

The photos beautifully portrayed the sheer happiness of the family members, as they danced and indulged in the joyous atmosphere of the engagement ceremony.

This adorable post came after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The couple has been openly expressing their love and admiration for each other, emphasising how fortunate they feel to have found one another.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Engagement

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair filled with family, dance, laughter, and countless photographs capturing the joyous moments. Parineeti Chopra also delighted her fans by sharing more glimpses from the special day. Her beloved brothers Shivang and Sahaj, as well as her cousin Priyanka Chopra, went all out to ensure that the actor’s engagement was a knockout.



In another post, Sahaj and Shivang, Parineeti Chopra’s brothers, posted a new picture with their would-be brother-in-law Raghav Chadha. It shows Raghav Chadha in an elegant ivory achkan, adding a touch of grace to the occasion. Sahaj Chopra can be seen in a pink jacket over white kurta-pyjamas, while Shivang looks dashing in a white embroidered ethnic ensemble. Captioning the picture, Shivang and Sahaj Chopra simply wrote, "The boys!" Parineeti Chopra had the most adorable reaction to the image.



Parineeti Chopra could not contain her love and affection for her brothers, leaving a comment that expressed her adoration. She wrote, "Best boys in the world," accompanied by heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsvEQbytrnR/

Parineeti Chopra has been on cloud nine since her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The Hasee Toh Phasee star has been sharing adorable moments from the ceremony since it took place earlier this month.