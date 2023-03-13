Search icon
'No words can describe this surreal moment': Team RRR reacts after Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga at Oscars 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

'No words can describe this surreal moment': Team RRR reacts after Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars 2023
Credit: Twitter

History has been scripted! Dreams of so many Indians have finally come true as team RRR brought glory to the country. RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu took India global as it won the Oscar for the Original Song.

Taking to Twitter, team RRR shared their reaction and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

Naatu Naatu has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

Naatu Naatu is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a `banger`.The audience loved Rahul and Kaala`s performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.

Talking about Naatu Naatu, the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. The song competed against Applause from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. Earlier the Indian documentary film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in the `Best Documentary Short Film` category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour. 

