Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who owns Rs 54 crore watch, more expensive than Anant Ambani's Rs 8.2 crore watch, his net worth is..

Navrattan Music: A Harmony of Creativity and Collaboration

Excise policy case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest on April 15

Australia: Multiple people evacuated from Sydney mall after suspected stabbing, one person shot dead

Operation Meghdoot: How India gained control over strategic Siachen Glacier 40 years ago

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who owns Rs 54 crore watch, more expensive than Anant Ambani's Rs 8.2 crore watch, his net worth is..

Navrattan Music: A Harmony of Creativity and Collaboration

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Animals that do not sleep

9 scariest horror films based on true events

Inexpensive honeymoon destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Meet actress who was a superstar, then quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, career ended, now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Navrattan Music: A Harmony of Creativity and Collaboration

At the core of Navrattan Music’s success is its ability to resonate with listeners on a profound level.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Navrattan Music
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Navrattan Music, led by Himansh Verma, epitomises the synergy between creativity and collaboration in the music industry. With a focus on bringing together top-tier artists and captivating audiences, Navrattan Music has become a go-to destination for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Verma’s journey in the music realm began with a vision – to create a platform where artists could freely express themselves and audiences could discover new musical experiences. Through strategic alliances, Navrattan Music has partnered with illustrious names like Mika Singh, Shehnaz Gill, Karan Aujla, and Parmish Verma, each contributing their unique talent to the label’s repertoire.

At the core of Navrattan Music’s success is its ability to resonate with listeners on a profound level. Verma’s keen intuition and discerning eye for hits have propelled Navrattan Music to the forefront of the industry. Case in point: the viral sensation “Ishqam,” which has amassed a staggering 236 million views on YouTube. This monumental achievement underscores Navrattan Music’s commitment to producing music that transcends boundaries and connects with audiences worldwide.

What sets Navrattan Music apart is its ethos of collaboration and exploration. Verma’s leadership has fostered an environment where artists are encouraged to push their creative boundaries and experiment with new sounds. From soul-stirring ballads to pulsating beats, Navrattan Music offers a diverse array of musical offerings that cater to a wide range of tastes.

As Navrattan Music continues to evolve and grow, Verma remains dedicated to shaping the future of the music industry. With a roster of talented artists and a track record of chart-topping hits, Navrattan Music is poised to leave a lasting impact on the musical landscape for years to come.

Himansh Verma, the visionary founder of Navrattan Music, is a trailblazer in the music industry, known for his passion and commitment to collaboration. Collaborating with industry luminaries such as Mika Singh, Shehnaz Gill, Karan Aujla, and Parmish Verma, Verma has propelled Navrattan Music to the forefront of the industry. His chart-topping hit “Ishqam” has garnered over 236 million views on YouTube, showcasing Verma’s ability to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a commitment to fostering creativity and collaboration, Verma continues to inspire and shape the future of music.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swiggy delivery partner steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, netizens react, watch viral video

'Industry kisi ke baap ki nahi': Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'there were times when...'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Explosive blend of action and camaraderie On Eid

Meet sisters who started their Bollywood career in same year, only one became superstar, other quit acting to..

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement