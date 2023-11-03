Headlines

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

World Cup 2023: Pakistan qualification scenario for semi-final berth after Afghanistan's win over Netherlands

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan clinched seven wicket win over Netherlands, keeps semi-final hopes alive

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

Unique Indian spices and their health benefits

10 herbs to help lower cholesterol

Koffee With Karan 8: Guests of Karan Johar's show revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Mrunal Thakur denied media reports of marrying a Telugu actor and said, "I will get married soon. Ladka aap hi dhoond do, bas bata dena mujhe."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Mrunal Thakur dismissed rumours of her marrying a Telugu star. On Thursday, several reports surfaced online, stating Mrunal is in love with an actor from the Telugu film industry and is expected to tie the knot soon. However, hours later, Mrunal took to Instagram story and dropped a video which shut down rumours.

In the clip, she said, "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour after knowing that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is in the first place. Sorry… yeh galat afwaah hai. (This is wrong news)." 

She added, “It is so funny that I can’t even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I will get married soon. Ladka aap hi dhoond do, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue, sab bhej dena. Thik hai (Search for a boy for me and send me the location, and venue as well).”

The rumours started after producer Allu Aravind blessed Murnal presented an award to Mrunal at an event and blessed her, saying “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal’s latest film Aankh Micholi released in theatres on November 3. The film, which is directed by Umesh Shukla, also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Paresh Rawal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on protein powders

Oral Health: 5 Common dental myths you should not believe

ICC World Cup 2023: Star wicketkeeper batter returns home for personal reasons as Bangladesh's campaign ends

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE