'Ladka aap hi dhoond do': Mrunal Thakur jokingly denies reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'yeh galat afwaah hai'

Mrunal Thakur denied media reports of marrying a Telugu actor and said, "I will get married soon. Ladka aap hi dhoond do, bas bata dena mujhe."

Actress Mrunal Thakur dismissed rumours of her marrying a Telugu star. On Thursday, several reports surfaced online, stating Mrunal is in love with an actor from the Telugu film industry and is expected to tie the knot soon. However, hours later, Mrunal took to Instagram story and dropped a video which shut down rumours.

In the clip, she said, "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour after knowing that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is in the first place. Sorry… yeh galat afwaah hai. (This is wrong news)."

She added, “It is so funny that I can’t even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I will get married soon. Ladka aap hi dhoond do, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue, sab bhej dena. Thik hai (Search for a boy for me and send me the location, and venue as well).”

The rumours started after producer Allu Aravind blessed Murnal presented an award to Mrunal at an event and blessed her, saying “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal’s latest film Aankh Micholi released in theatres on November 3. The film, which is directed by Umesh Shukla, also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Paresh Rawal.