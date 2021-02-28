Here's when Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' will hit the big screens

After Drishyam 2, Mohanlal will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. The epic Priyadarshan and Mohanlal duo will be reuniting on the big screen after five years. Now, the makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have announced the release date and will be hitting the screens on May 13, 2021. Mohanlal took to his social media pages and shared the brand new poster of the upcoming film along with the release date.

The superstar of the Malayalam film industry wrote, "Releasing this May the 13th! #marakkararabikadalintesimham @priyadarshan.official @manju.warrier @pranavmohanlal @kalyanipriyadarshan @keerthysureshofficial @suniel.shetty @aashirvadcine @antonyperumbavoor."

Check it out below:

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also stars Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

With this film, Suniel will also be reuniting with Priyadarshan after a long time. The film also marks his full-fledged role in a Malayalam movie.

Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, Suniel spoke at length about reuniting with Priyadarshan. He had said, "I have done some amazing work with him – be it Hera Pheri, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar or the other films I have done with him. I honestly believe he is one of the finest directors we have in the country and I mean every word of it. I think if it wasn’t for Priyan sir’s writing and the combination of cinematographer Jeeva and Priyan, we wouldn’t have had a cult film like Hera Pheri. The actors would have continued to do films, but our movies are appreciated when the content behind it is strong."