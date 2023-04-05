MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon conferred with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu - Watch

MM Keeravani-Raveena Tandon receive Padma Shri from Presiden Droupadi Murmu/Twitter

It was announced in January earlier this year that music composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon will be honoured with Padma Shri. On Wednesday, April 5, the two artists received the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Droupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

The official Twitter handle of the President of India shared the photos of Droupadi Murmu conferring the Padma Awards to the recipients. Sharing MM Keeravani's photo with the President, the tweet read, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Marakathamani Keeravaani for Art. A veteran music composer, singer, and lyricist, he has worked widely in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema."

When the handle shared the photo of Raveena Tandon receiving her Padma Shri from the President, it tweeted, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon for Art. A versatile actor, she has given several award-winning performances. She is also a philanthropist and environmentalist." The actress also shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami, and mom".

Last month, MM Keeravani received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for composing Naatu Naatu, along with the lyricist Chandrabose, at the 95th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He became the second Indian music director to win the honour after AR Rahman won the same award for the British production Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood in the 1990s with blockbusters such as Mohra, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dilwale, and many more. She received a lot of appreciation for her sincere performance as Ramika Sen, the Indian Prime Minister, in the pan-India blockbuster KGF 2 last year.



