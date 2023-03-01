From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees

Here's a look at five instances when Bollywood heroines raised the temperature in yellow sarees.

The yellow sarees have become a symbol of sensuality in the Hindi film industry. From Disha Patani to Raveena Tandon, multiple actresses have flaunted their sexy curves in yellow sarees dancing to romantic Bollywood tracks. Here are five such defining occasions. (All images: Twitter)