From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees

Here's a look at five instances when Bollywood heroines raised the temperature in yellow sarees.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 01, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

The yellow sarees have become a symbol of sensuality in the Hindi film industry. From Disha Patani to Raveena Tandon, multiple actresses have flaunted their sexy curves in yellow sarees dancing to romantic Bollywood tracks. Here are five such defining occasions. (All images: Twitter)

1. Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
1/5

Shraddha Kapoor is seen grooving to the energetic dance number Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor in their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, slated to release on Holi 2023.

2. Disha Patani in Bharat

Disha Patani in Bharat
2/5

Disha Patani raised the temperature by flaunting her sexy curves in the track Slow Motion in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Her cameo in the 2019 film became a memorable one due to her sizzling moves.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bodyguard

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bodyguard
3/5

Kareena Kapoor lit up the screen wearing a yellow saree in Teri Meri with Salman Khan in the 2011 romantic action film Bodyguard. The song's appealing visuals helped it in becoming a chartbuster.

4. Sridevi in Chandni

Sridevi in Chandni
4/5

Sridevi wore the trademark YRF yellow chiffon saree in the romantic track Mitwa opposite Rishi Kapoor in the Yash Raj directorial, which was also one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in 1989.

5. Raveena Tandon in Mohra

Raveena Tandon in Mohra
5/5

Raveena Tandon looked sexy and sultry when she charmed Akshay Kumar in the sensuous Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra in 1994. It instantly became one of the hottest songs in Bollywood.

