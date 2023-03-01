Martin: Makers of Dhruva Sarja-starrer organise grand teaser launch event in Bangalore

File Photo

The makers of the upcoming pan-India film Martin, directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, starring action prince Dhruva Sarja, organised a grand teaser launch event for the media in Bangalore on February 23.

The teaser launch event was attended by a large number of people along with the team of Martin: Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Arjun Sarja, Uday Mehta, and AP Arjun. Needless to say, the Martin teaser took the country by storm as it was one of the best action teasers. The multi-lingual action saga, whose release date will be announced soon, will hit theaters in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Check out the teaser:

Netizens reacted to the teaser and called Martin ‘the next big thing from India’. One of the social media users said, “I am from India and I love this Indian Movie. All Time Blockbuster.” The second one said, “What an extraordinary teaser... One more movie is ready to hit 1000 crore from the Kannada film industry after the KGF Chapter 2.” The third one said, “just wow I really appreciate how hard they work for us to entertain and give good messages Waiting for the movie date release.”

The fourth one said, “Amazing teaser by our Dhruva sir..... Shame to those who are spreading the negative reviews on this teaser, please respect our KFI.” The fifth one said, “Dhruva Sarja starrer MARTIN teaser definitely sets a Strong Pan India Vibe.... Movie to look forward to!!!” The sixth person commented, “What a teaser, great goosebumps which can never come from Bollywood and even they can never think about it... More hear touching actions than bahubali RRR pathan Kgf and so on...”

Check out photos from the teaser launch event:

After the event, the makers of the film interacted with the media and had dinner with them.