Malayalam actor Miya George announces engagement with Ashwin Philip

Congratulations are for Malayalam actor Miya George who announced her engagement. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her fiancé Ashwin Philip on June 2, 2020. The engagement ceremony took place in Kottayam, Kerala with only a few family members in attendance. Before Miya posted a photo with Ashwin, several photos from the ceremony made it to the Internet via her popular fan clubs.

In the photo, the Memories actor is seen in a yellow chikankari Anarkali suit with a green choker necklace and matching earrings. While Ashwin wore a white shirt and blue trousers. They posed happily for photos and Miya also flaunted her pretty engagement ring.

She captioned her photo stating, "Thanks for all the Love & prayers Costume designed by @labelmdesigners @anureshma_".

Check out the beautiful photo below:

Reports are making the rounds that Miya and Ashwin will be tying the knot in September this year.

Talking about Ashwin, he is a businessman by profession. Meanwhile, Miya is a popular Malayalam actor with several hit films in her kitty.

Her first leading role was back in 2012 in the film, Chettayees where she was seen alongside Lal, Biju Menon, Suresh Krishna, P. Sukumar and Sunil Bab.

Her popular films include Red Wine, Memories, 32aam Adhyayam 23aam Vaakyam, Indru Netru Naalai, Anarkali, Pavada, Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti, The Great Father, Brother's Day, Driving License to name a few.

Her upcoming film includes a Tamil flick titled Cobra and a Malayalam film named Kanmanilla. She will also be seen in a film alongside Kalidas Jayaram.