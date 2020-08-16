Madonna turns 62: Iconic singer shows her 'resting birthday b***h face', performs Dua Lipa's 'Levitating'

Madonna is celebrating her birthday today (August 16) and she has turned 62. The legendary singer decided to treat herself and shared a few glimpses of the same on her Instagram page. First, she posted a video while talking to herself in the mirror and getting ready for her birthday celebrations. Madonna is heard singing 'Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)', a popular song by Dua Lipa featuring her. She also shows that she is cutting her own hair and more.

Madonna wrote, "I’M Levitating... @dualipa #levitatingremix". Soon after that, she posted a series of photos showing her straight face. The 'Material Girl' singer is seen wearing a white straight fit dress with frilled sleeves and hair side braided. She teamed it up with a few multicolour chains out of which one is a phone holder too. Madonna also posed with a hand fan.

She wrote, "Resting Birthday B***h Face... #happybirthday #leo #fire".

Check out both the posts below:

Earlier in May this year, through her edition of 'quarantine diaries' series, Madonna revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted a video of herself on IGTV. "Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said.

"So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I`m going to breathe in, I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air," the 62-year-old singer added.