Liger: #SexiestPosterEver trends after Vijay Deverakonda poses nude, netizens say 'killing us with hotness'

Credit: File photo

Vijay Deverakonda dropped the sexiest poster from his upcoming Pan India film Liger and it is creating waves in the country like never before. The super-hot, young and sexy actor is really looking like the next biggest thing on the block.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a poster from his next, where he can be seen all nude, holding a bunch of roses as he wrote, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER”

As soon as this poster went viral, #SexiestPosterEver started trending on Twitter. Social media users reacted to the post.

Take a look at some reactions:

And thats called a Movie Poster Full Vibe #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/oHMMGDuuMY — Dr Nitin Kumar Das (@NitinNuetron) July 2, 2022

Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver

You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact... #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b — Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh July 2, 2022

@TheDeverakonda is making won our hearts with his Good looks Good looks and Good looks #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/TpZKOmsrxF July 2, 2022

Thx to the weather it’s cold but thx to the or mene bahut der se call me at the end this hot poster of @TheDeverakonda cuz I’m sweating #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ihL8W6H2Qf — @kajala_agrawal) July 2, 2022

I literally loved the way he has showed the poster just loving it you all need to watch it guys!#SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/lo5OVLswmV — Gayatri (@Gayatrihu_) July 2, 2022

Last year on December 31, Vijay shared a glimpse of Liger, and it was widely appreciated. The first look at Vijay Deverakonda's stater was revealed on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, and it immediately drew everyone's attention. In the movie, Vijay is known as Liger, an MMA fighter who goes all out to win his matches. He is set to dazzle viewers in the film in a never-before-seen avatar.

Vijay, Ananya Panday, and former boxing champion Mike Tyson star in the Puri Jagannadh's (known for Pokiri, Temper) film, which also stars Ananya Panday. On August 25, 2022, the film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on big screens.

Liger has been hogging the spotlight since its start, but the film's production was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to be released in theatres around the world on September 9, but it was postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the time. Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Vijay, revealed the official poster of the film earlier this month, revealing Vijay's first glimpse as a boxer.

Vijay is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country. The actor will set the big screens on fire with 'Liger' from the 25th of August, 2022.