Headlines

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Centre bans onion exports till March 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Indian films grossing over Rs 600 crore in 2023

Cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Benefits of hing water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Leelavathi's demise has been mourned by several filmgoers, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolence to the legendary Kannada star.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi has passed away on Friday. Reportedly, she died of age-related ailments. She was 85. After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took paid his heartfelt condolences via a social media post. 

PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Leelavathi has acted in over 600 films including Tamil and Telugu projects. Some of her notable works include popular blockbusters like Bhakta Kumbara, Santha Thukaram, Bhakta Prahlada, Mangalya Yoga and Mana Mechchida Madadi.

Fans also paid their tributes to Leelavathi over her demise. "Leelavathi was one of the finest actors. RIP," a social media user wrote on X. “Will surely miss her seeing on the screen,” another one wrote. Leelavathi is a recipient of Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

This Bollywood actor to play Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Stay cool and trendy with amazing bucket caps on Amazon

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE