Karan Johar ignores Rakhi Sawant at RRR success bash, netizens ask ‘is he busier than Jr NTR, Ram Charan?’

Rakhi Sawant was one of the major attractions at the RRR success bash hosted in Mumbai. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and a slew of other Bollywood giants attended the bash, which was hosted by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. While many other celebrities were invited to attend this lavish event, Rakhi Sawant was one of them, and the event's videos show her making the most of it.

She managed to meet everyone at the party, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Aamir Khan, and others, who all willingly posed for pictures with her. While Karan Johar seemed uninterested in Rakhi's antics this time, he ignored her when she approached him after speaking with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Rakhi has been brutally mocked on the internet, with some even criticising Karan for acting busier than Ram Charan and Jr NTR.



Also read: RRR: Rakhi Sawant poses with Aamir Khan, Johnny Lever at film’s success party

Fans reacted to the video by pointing out that Karan was ignoring her, while others chastised the filmmaker, asking whether he was busy than Jr NTR or Ram Charan.

A few other videos and photographs from the celebration have surfaced, with Rakhi Sawant posing with Aamir Khan and Johnny Lever gaining a lot of attention. The actress can be seen wearing a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit in the video shared by Viral Bhayani. She wore her hair in dreadlocks and donned makeup for the evening.

Ram Charan arrived barefoot for the party as he is observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. Jr NTR was seen smiling when he arrived at the party. His fans took to comment box and showered praises. One of them wrote, “My Favourite Tollywood Actor One And Only NTR.” The second person mentioned, “Love them both real jem n proud of indian cinema.”