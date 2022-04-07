RRR: Rakhi Sawant poses with Aamir Khan, Johnny Lever at film’s success party

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has swept the world and box office by storm. The film has grossed a total of 1000 crores globally, and the producers celebrated with a big bash in Mumbai. The evening was star-studded, with B-town celebrities in attendance.

A few videos and photographs from the celebration have surfaced, with Rakhi Sawant posing with Aamir Khan and Johnny Lever gaining a lot of attention. The actress can be seen wearing a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit in the video shared by Viral Bhayani. She wore her hair in dreadlocks and donned makeup for the evening.

Watch the viral video here:

Ram Charan arrived barefoot for the party as he is observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. Jr NTR was seen smiling when he arrived at the party. His fans took to comment box and showered praises. One of them wrote, “My Favourite Tollywood Actor One And Only NTR.” The second person mentioned, “Love them both real jem n proud of indian cinema.”

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is a fiction film that revolves around the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama (played by Ram Charan). Apart from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. According to Hindustan Times, referring to ‘RRR’, Ram Charan said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”