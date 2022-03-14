Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Vikram' to release on THIS date

The Tamil language action-thriller 'Vikram' starring three accomplished actors from the South cinema - the legendary Kamal Haasan, the amazing Vijay Sethupathi, and the brilliant Fahadh Faasil - has finally got its release date locked. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film arrives in cinemas on June 3.

Kamal Haasan, who has also produced the film under his banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', took to Twitter on Monday, March 14, to release the 'making glimpse' video of 'Vikram' and also announced the release date. The 'Vishwaroopam' actor tweeted, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3". Nicknamed 'Makkal Selvan' (People's man), Vijay Sethupathi also took to his Twitter and shared the video with the release date.

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3



https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

The making video promises 'Vikram' to be the biggest action entertainer of all time. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, the film also stars Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Watch the video here, which has now gone viral on the internet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrates his birthday today and thus, the special occasion has been chosen by the makers to announce the release date of the film. As the clock struck 12 am on March 14, Kamal took to his Twitter account and shared a monochromatic picture with Lokesh wishing him as he wrote in Tamil, "Happy Birthday to @Dir_Lokesh who started out as a fan and grew into a director and has become a brother today." The filmmaker quote tweeted him and thanked him.

'Vikram' is one of the most awaited releases since its announcement as it brings together three of the finest actors in Indian cinema on screen. With box office blockbusters such as 'Kaithi' and 'Master' to his credit, Lokesh seems to be the most perfect choice to direct this epic film.