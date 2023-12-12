India’s richest star kid is worth Rs 1350 crore, has private jet and six luxury cars, not Ranbir, NTR, Hrithik, Prabhas

India's richest star kid has a whopping net worth of Rs 1350 crore but his father is even richer.

The trend of actors’ children becoming actors is nothing new. In Hollywood, it began with the Barrymore family over a hundred years ago and closer home, the Kapoors started it in the 40s. But of late, star kids – as they are called – have come to be viewed with some disdain. The common complaint is that they are often not as talented and successful as their illustrious parents. Well, no comments on the talent part but there is one star kid who is certainly much richer than his father, who is a megastar himself.

India’s richest star kid with net worth of Rs 1350 crore

Ram Charan, star of blockbusters like RRR and Magadheera, and the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, is the richest ‘star kid’ of India. As per multiple reports, the successful actor is worth Rs 1350 crore (around $160 million). The actor-producer has not amassed this wealth just on the basis of his acting career but has invested money in various sectors. Apart from acting, Ram Charan owns a production company. He also has various other business investments, contributing to his wealth. What makes Ram Charan’s income so significant is that he is almost level with his more successful father Chiranjeevi, who has a net worth of around Rs 1650 crore ($200 million). Ram Charan's wealth can be gauged by some of his most expensive possessions, including a private jet and at least half a dozen imported luxury cars.

Other rich star kids

There are several other actors who are sons or daughters of successful actors and they have tasted success in their own right. While none of them have a net worth as high as Ram Charan, they are multimillionaires themselves. Hrithik Roshan is at the second spot with a reported net worth of Rs 750 crore. Alia Bhatt comes in next with wealth of Rs 520 crore, followed by Kareena Kapor with Rs 485 crore and Jr NTR with Rs 450 crore. Kareena’s cousin and Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor comes in next with a reported net worth of Rs 365 crore, while Prabhas and Abhishek Bachchan bring up the rear with net worth of Rs 240 crore and Rs 170 crore respectively.