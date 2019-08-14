I am proud of shaving my hair for 'Awe': Regina Cassandra on film winning National Award for visual effects and make-up

Regina Cassandra has been a part of the South film industry since 2005 when she was a child artist. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films since then and has been loved for her performances also. Regina also made her Bollywood debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she was paired opposite Sonam K Ahuja. Last year, Regina worked in Telugu-language psychological thriller film titled Awe. The film went on to win the award for Best Special Effects and Best Make-up at 66th National Film Awards.

Talking about the amazing win, Regina told The Hindu, "I am happy Awe got a National Award for visual effects and make-up, I am proud of shaving my hair for it. That is the kind of cinema I have been a part of. It is not that I don’t like commercial films, I will do that too if it is packaged well."

On working with director Prasanth Varma, Regina went on to say, "Prasanth has amazing ideas and had narrated a few scripts before he did his short films. I understood his way of making cinema and it was easy for me to think that he could handle Awe."

Awe dealt with the subjects of child abuse, sexual abuse, drug abuse and Homosexuality as well. Apart from Regina, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Murali Sharma in important roles. It is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni.