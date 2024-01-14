Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram sees a major drop in box office collections on day 2.

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram opened to a Leukwarm response from the audience. The much-awaited film hit the theatres on January 12 and emerged to be the highest-opening film amid the clash with HanuMan, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and Merry Christmas.

On day 1, Mahesh Babu’s film collected Rs 41.5 crore in India according to Sacnilk, and beat Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa's Telugu collection. However, on its first Saturday, January 13, the film saw a major drop. According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram has collected only Rs 13 crore in India which means around a 70% drop. HanuMan on the other hand saw a jump on its day and collected Rs 12.50 crore at the box office.

Guntur Kaaram had an overall occupancy of 44.54% on its day 2, Saturday, January 13. Morning shows (34.84%), afternoon shows (46.98%), and evening shows (51.80%). The night shows of the film had 0% occupancy.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on social media. Sharing the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh wrote, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!” he wrote. Mahesh seemed on cloud nine to see this, as he shared some love and wrote, “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!”

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna and Jayaram in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. It’s worth noting that Guntur is Mahesh’s hometown and the film’s pre-release event was also held there, where the star proclaimed to fans that they’re his family now, after his parents’ passing.

