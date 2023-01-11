Golden Globe Awards 2023 full list of winners: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins; Zendaya, Austin Butler bag acting awards

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Golden Globes 2023 full list of winners

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were given out on Wednesday morning. The awards are one of the most prestigious and highly-sought for English films and television shows worldwide. India had a big reason to cheer as RRR won the prestigious Best Original Song for RRR, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Abbott Elementary dominated the film and television categories respectively.

RRR had been nominated in two categories at the prestigious award ceremony - Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Original Song. While it won the latter, in the former category, the SS Rajamouli film lost out to Argentina, 1985.

Here is the full list of winners

Best Picture - Drama: The Fabelmans

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director - Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama: Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture: Angela Bassett (Black Panther)

Best Picture - Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnocchio

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Song - Motion Picture: Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Best Score - Motion Picture: Babylon

Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon

Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Best Television Actor - Drama Series: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Television Actress - Drama Series: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: The White Lotus

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor- Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Eddie Murphy

Carol Burnett Award: Ryan Murphy