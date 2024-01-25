Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala conferred with Padma Vibhushan; Mithun Chakraborty among Padma Bhushan awardees

South superstar Chiranjeevi, Vyjayantimala Bali, International Bindeshwar Pathak and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam have also been conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:44 AM IST

South superstar Chiranjeevi, actor and dancer Vyajayantimala Bali, and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will be among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year. The recipients of this year’s Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala and Padma Subrahmanyam will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan–the second-highest civilian honour in the country. South superstar expressed his gratitude and thanked the authorities, including Prime Minster Narendra Modi for bestowing him with the honour.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup will be conferred with Padma Bhushan third-highest civilian award. Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S, and most recently he was seen in Bholaa Shankar.

Vyajayantimala is regarded as Indian cinema’s one of the finest actors and dancers. She earned a lot of praise for her portrayal of Chandramukhi in the 1955 film Devdas. She was also a part of BR Chopra’s Naya Daur in which she starred opposite late actor Dilip Kumar.

Mithun made his acting debut in Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). He was also a part of the superhit film The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Lastly, Usha Uthup is known for her super hit songs like Hari Om Hari, Shaan Se, Darling, One Two Cha Cha Cha, and Uri Uri Baba, among others.

