BTS' Suga to collaborate with IU for an upcoming single

South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga, who is also a part of K-Pop boyband BTS has been making fans excited as ever with his updates on upcoming projects. Suga had gone live on BTS' official YouTube channel where he spoke about his love for painting and also revealed about the band's upcoming plans on their new album. Their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has been a huge hit with almost every strong striking the right chord.

Now as per reports in Soompi, Suga is all set to collaborate with South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun aka IU. Talking about it, her agency said in a statement, "IU will be releasing a digital single on May 6, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music."

According to Soompi, the agency also shared, "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song." The single will be released on May 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, Suga had spoken about BTS' new album stating, "We’re already working on a new album again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision."

The talented musician also added, "A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it."