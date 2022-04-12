BTS' Jin to leave Bangtan Boys, join military soon?

BTS band has a huge fan following all over the world, their fans themselves ARMY. Each and every member has a separate fanbase. Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope leave no chance to mesmerise their fans with their performances.

However, Jin, who is the oldest member of the band, may join mandatory military service. For the unversed, Korean men (18-28 years of age) have to join the military for 20 months, says their law. However, BTS boys have been given permission to defer it. Jin, who is 29, will turn 30 this year. Therefore, his fans are concerned if he will also be joining the military or not.

Jin took to social media and talked about the same. He said that he will be accepting “the call of duty.” In a recent press conference in Las Vegas, BTS members talked about the same. They said that they will be following Big Hit Entertainment’s instructions (their agency). It’s all up to the management company, if the company will send them to the military, they will go.

As per a Twitter user, Jin stated, “I talked a lot with the company and entrusted all military service-related tasks with the company. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company.”

He further mentioned, “the agency told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company.”



“To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment,” he concluded.