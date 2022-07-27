BTS' Jimin confirms dating South Korean actress Song Da-eun? ARMY reacts

Credit: Cinewood Hub/YouTube

BTS boys often make news headlines for their rumoured relationships. A few days ago V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa started trending when they went together for an event in Paris. Fans wanted to hear some dating rumours.

Now, Jimin started trending after an anonymous social media user posted 12 photos. On July 18, a social media user took shared pictures (evidence) in order to prove that Jimin is dating actress Song Da Eun. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da Eun”. Later he deleted all the photos.

Photos featured both celebs wearing similar accessories, sharing Instagram stories at same same, attending similar event at same time and more.”

Rumors between BTS Jimin and dating show Heart Signal participant Song Daeun spreadhttps://t.co/MNaLwshZ5L pic.twitter.com/Xh2ZFBc38A — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 18, 2022

BTS ARMY reacted to the rumours, some were happy while other don’t want to believe all this. A YouTuber narrated dating rumours, after which fans started sharing their views.

One of them wrote, “As an BTS army, If Jimin is happy army should be happy because they are reason of euphoria.” Another mentioned, “We always support jimin if he date someone we always be happy when he happy.” The third person commented, “We also support them nothing what happene right.”

The fourth person wrote, “I really like jimin he is baby mochi to me but if he really dated someone and he heartly love him so we have ready to support him.” The fifth person commented, “If it will be truth then Im really happy for him, i love him with my true heart. Sometimes i sound to be stupid to love a man who will never be mine. Still if this is true then not just now but my heart will take some time move on. I known nobody is listening me and nobody will understand my feelings but still I LOVE U PARK JIMIN. I wiss i can be yours ..”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band includes V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.