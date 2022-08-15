BTS ARMY reacts after teacher threatens student for being band's fan, check out tweets

File Photo

After he allegedly threatened a member of the group's ARMY during class, a teacher in India has come under fire from BTS fans, also known as ARMY. A student claims a private tutor, ‘threatened’ her after learning that she was interested in BTS. On Twitter, a video from his lesson is trending.

According to HindustanTimes, the teacher said “If you don’t have food in your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs.”

“Let’s see BTS ARMY today. There’s no use in studying when you are a BTS fan," he said. “If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would’ve been swollen so much that you wouldn’t be able to say ‘BTS’…I would’ve punched you so hard your nose would start bleeding,” he also said in the video.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “This is absolutely disgusting. A teacher publicly thre8tening to physically assau!t a student just because she is a BTS ARMY.”

Is this a way to talk with a student

Some Strict action should be taken on this topic

How can he disrespect someone he don't even know

He don't have any right to say something abuse about them August 15, 2022

Shame on you mann !! Who the hell hired him as a teacher? Disgusting August 15, 2022

Korean band BTS has the following members: Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group currently has one of the largest fan bases in India and is one of the most well-known and successful musical groups globally. BTS made their Big Popular Entertainment debut in 2013, releasing hit songs including Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Blood Sweat & Tears, and many more.