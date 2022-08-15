Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS ARMY reacts after teacher threatens student for being band's fan, check out tweets

A student claims a private tutor, ‘threatened’ her after learning that she was interested in BTS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

BTS ARMY reacts after teacher threatens student for being band's fan, check out tweets
File Photo

After he allegedly threatened a member of the group's ARMY during class, a teacher in India has come under fire from BTS fans, also known as ARMY. A student claims a private tutor, ‘threatened’ her after learning that she was interested in BTS. On Twitter, a video from his lesson is trending.

According to HindustanTimes, the teacher said “If you don’t have food in your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs.”

“Let’s see BTS ARMY today. There’s no use in studying when you are a BTS fan," he said. “If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would’ve been swollen so much that you wouldn’t be able to say ‘BTS’…I would’ve punched you so hard your nose would start bleeding,” he also said in the video.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “This is absolutely disgusting. A teacher publicly thre8tening to physically assau!t a student just because she is a BTS ARMY.”

 

 

Korean band BTS has the following members: Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group currently has one of the largest fan bases in India and is one of the most well-known and successful musical groups globally. BTS made their Big Popular Entertainment debut in 2013, releasing hit songs including Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Blood Sweat & Tears, and many more.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.