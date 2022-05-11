Beast movie releases on OTT: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer

File photo

While Pan India star Pooja Hegde prepares to shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and hop on the promotional spree for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, her latest film Beast, headlined by superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to release on Netflix today (May 11).

Released in theatres on April 13, the Thalapathy and Hegde starrer entertained fans thoroughly with its action-packed storyline. Although the film crossed over Rs 240 crores worldwide, it failed to leave an impression among fans and cine-goers.

The film marked Pooja's homecoming to Tamil films after a decade and it was her first film with Thalapathy. The fresh pair's electric chemistry in the blockbuster was one of its prime highlights.

READ: Beast FIRST movie review out: Thalapathy Vijay is 'razor-sharp' in 'slick action-thriller'

The Tamil-language film, which was released theatrically on April 13, will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the digital platform.

"Can you feel the power, terror, fire because 'Beast' arrives on Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," a post on Netflix India's official Twitter handle had read when it first announced that the film will release on its platform.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Vijay as a former RAW agent who tries to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Pooja Hegde starred opposite Vijay in the movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen and Aparna Das are also part of the film's cast.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu on her slate.