Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his father's 60th birthday with heartfelt post

Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade star Vijay Devarakonda, who usually entertains his fans by being a 'tough guy' on-screen is an emotional person in real life. Vijay celebrated his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao's 60th birthday, and shared a heartfelt post on his Twitter. In his tweet, he shared a picture of him hugging his hero with brother Anand, and expressed his feeling about the occasion by saying, "My main man. Happy 60th birthday Daddy...And Enough... I don’t want to celebrate any more birthdays of yours, lets stop time here."

Here's Vijay's post

My main man

Happy 60th birthday Daddy..



And Enough.. I don’t want to celebrate any more birthdays of yours, lets stop time here.. pic.twitter.com/MZNQ79BNST — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 8, 2022

See, Vijay may act ruthlessly in the reel, but in real, he is a boy, who idolises his father. Even his followers expressed their gratitude to Sr Devarakonda and wished on his B'day. One of Vijay's fans added, "Happy birthday Daddy. Tq for giving this gem man to this world" Another fan added, "Wish You A Very Happy Birthday Uncle. Stay Happy, Stay Safe." One netizen said, "Many many happy returns of the day and God bless you and all ur wishes come true in good health and wealth uncle." Another netizen added, "happy birthday daddy, and got a senior citizen promotion, very humble congratulations to you daddy, and bro do not stop time, enjoy the life time positivity with all but not rumors."

