Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Valimai’ rules box-office, enters Rs 100 crore club in three days

In just three days, Ajith Kumar's latest Tamil movie, 'Valimai,' has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, breaking the record for the largest opening day for a Tamil film. 'Valimai,' directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, is an action movie about a cop pursuing an illegal biker gang. Despite competition from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and other releases, the film made this amount of money.

Ramesh Bala, a well-known trade analyst, said on Twitter that 'Valimai' has grossed Rs. 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Yesterday, while the first box office results for Ajith Kumar's film from areas such as Salem, NSA, and others were reported to be around Rs. 25 crores, Chengalpat and Coimbatore are thought to have virtually broken their all-time collection record, bringing the total to a staggering Rs. 27 crores. This makes it one of Tamil Nadu's highest-grossing films, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Master (Rs. 25.26 crores)

In terms of the film itself, ‘Valimai’ is a South Indian Mystery/Thriller directed by H. Vinoth. The plot centres around Arjun, a police officer who is on a quest to apprehend a gang of dangerous bikers who are key suspects in a murder investigation. The film, which stars Ajith Kumar, also features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge.