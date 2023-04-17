Abdu Rozik to start his nine-city India tour with AR Rahman in Pune, says 'I have been so blessed...'

Tajikistan singer and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik is all set to embark on 9 city India tour with Oscar-winner AR Rahman and the thrilling tour starts from April 30. Through this tour, Abdu aims at gving various talented musicains a [platform to showcase their talents and share stage with him

The singer’s tour will start from Pune where he will be performing with Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman and after that he will be covering 8 other cities which includes Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

According to Abdu, this tour will be an opportunity for talented musicians to perform on stage with him and while talking about the same he said, “I have been so blessed to have the chance to even perform with such a huge legend and icon of the music industry, AR Rahman, his management and his amazing family have supported me from day one, giving me encouragement and guidance. I will be forever grateful.”

He further added, “This is why now with my management, I want to also give others a chance who are like me and just need the right person somewhere to notice them. I will never forget where I came from and there is still a long way till I make it but I'm grateful for the chance and prayers that someone took on me.”

Abdu Rozik also shared a post on Instagram announcing the tour and shared the schedule. In the post he also revealed that he will be in Mumbai from May 8 to 14 for his Burgiir restaurant launch and will be meeting and delivering the burgers personally to the customers.

Abdu Rozik became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. He received a lot of love from the whole nation and his friendship with Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul and Shiv Thakre was much appreciated by the audience.

