Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his rift with MC Stan, says 'I don't need him...'

Abdu Rozik said that he has more followers than MC Stan, and he has never asked the rapper to promote his song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Abdu Rozik-MC Stan

All is not well between Bigg Boss 16 contestants, aka mandali members Abdu Rozik and winner MC Stan. The Tajikistan-origin singer is miffed with the rapper, and he claimed that the latter is spreading lies about him in the media. In the show, Stan and Abdu had discussed collaborating on a song. However, their equation hasn't been the same since the show ended. Abdu claimed that MC Stan has told the media that he was getting requests from him to make reels on his new song Pyaar. However, he has now clarified the same.

A few days back, Abdu was also heard saying 'mandali khatam,' and Bigg Boss fans got worried. For the unversed, the mandali were a famous group of contestants who stood together like a team in the show. The members included in mandali were Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. On Saturday, Shiv Thakare hosted a bash, and it was attended by mandali except for MC Stan. During the media interaction, Abdu Rozik breaks the silence on his rift with MC Stan and said that he doesn't need Stan, as he has more followers than him. He also said that he never talked to Stan about promoting his song through reels and stories. 

Here's the video

A few days back, Abdu Rozik went live on Instagram and stated that MC Stan has been ignoring him after the show. Rozik is unhappy with the rapper's attitude. He also asserted that he was among the contestant who always supported him in the show. This has left a void between them, and the Chota Bhaijaan singer is disappointed with Stan's behaviour. 

Here's the live video

For the unversed, MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 and Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up of the show. Other top 3 members of the show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (second runner-up), Archana Gautam (third runner-up) and Shalin Bhanot (fourth runner-up). 

