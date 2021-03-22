67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' wins Best Hindi Feature Film

The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi. The awards are for films from the year 2019. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' wins best Hindi film for 2019.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically dies on June 14, 2020. His most-loved film of 2019, 'Chhichhore', in September, after completing a year since its release paid a tribute to Sushant and shared their special video.

The producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment introduced a video that they claim was a tribute to Sushant. The video began with special moments from the film, and soon was followed by all the cute moments on the sets of the film, behind the screens. Director Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, and others were seen having a good time on the sets.

'Chhichhore', a story about fighting depression, became one of the most-spoken-about films after Mumbai Police had declared that Sushant died by suicide due to depression. The film was also Sushant's last release in theatres. His film 'Drive' release on Netflix in 2019, followed by Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' releasing on Disney+Hotstar in 2020, a month after his demise (July 24, 2020). Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

The case was transferred from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police to CBI. The Bihar Police was involved in the case after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, in abetment to suicide/murder.