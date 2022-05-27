West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Constable posts at wbpolice.gov.in

File photo

WB Police is inviting applications for 1666 Constables and Lady Constables. The application process is to begin on May 29, 2022. The last date to apply is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police Constable Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Constables

No. of Vacancy: 1410

Pay Scale: 22,700 – 58,500/- Level-6

Post: Lady Constables

No. of Vacancy: 256

West Bengal Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have passed Madhyamik Exam from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank. Fees can be paid through different e-wallets also.

For Gen/OBC: 170/-

For SC/ST: 20/- (Processing Fee)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through wbpolice.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: May 29, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 27, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: June 27, 2022

West Bengal Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be through Preliminary Written Examination, Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test, Final Written Examination and Personality Test.

West Bengal Recruitment 2022 Notification: wbpolice.gov.in/Constable