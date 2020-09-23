First year classes to start in November: UGC releases revised academic calendar 2020-21; check new dates

University Grants Commission(UGC) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for the first-year university students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the session 2020-21.

University Grants Commission(UGC) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for the first-year university students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the session 2020-21. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared the academic calendar by UGC on Twitter.

As per the UGC calendar, the academic session for first-year students will now start in November. This delay will have an impact on the next academic session as well.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the University Grants Commission Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

Education Minister Pokhriyal further added that a full refund for the admission cancellation will be made to students till November 30, only for this session.

"To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case," he said.

Therefore, on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2020, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full, after deduction of not more than Rs 1000 as processing fee.

Academic Calendar 2020-21

The admissions for the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 will be completed by the end of October 2020.

The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30, 2020.

The academic session 2020-21 may commence from November 1, 2020, for first-year students.

Tentative calendar suggested for 2020-21 academic session: