SC upholds UGC decision to conduct final year exams by Sep 30

Rejecting the demand that University final year exams should be scrapped in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the examinations will be held by September 30 as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The verdict was pronounced by a three-judge bench led by justice Ashok Bhushan.

Petitions were filed against the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandate that requires universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

As per the decision, state governments cannot decide not to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 crisis. State governments cannot promote a student without the permission of the UGC.

However, the states facing challenges in conducting examinations can submit an application to the UGC to postpone the examinations.

The apex court concluded the hearing on August 18 on the petitions challenging the instructions issued by the UGC on July 6 to hold the final year or semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities and other higher education institutions by September 30.

The court has reserved its decision in the case.

During the hearing, the UGC had opposed the decision of several state governments to cancel the final year examinations of their respective state universities.

The UGC had said that it is an independent institution and the responsibility of conducting examinations in universities is with the UGC and not by any state government. It stressed that it is in favor of conducting the examinations by September which is right in view of the future interests of the students.

The body also said that a degree obtained without examination cannot be recognized and only it has the right to take the decision regarding the exam as only UGC gives the degrees.