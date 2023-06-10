Meet Sukhwinder Singh, son of truck driver, selected for OTA Gaya, now becomes a Lieutenant in Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/Indian Army)

A total of 82 Gentlemen Cadets successfully completed their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) campus in Bihar's Gaya. A passing-out parade (PoP) also took place at the centre on Saturday, June 10 and 82 cadets were commissioned as officers in the Army during 23rd passing-out parade (PoP) at the academy.

Apart from Indian cadets, 10 cadets from friendly foreign nations including Bhutan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka also participated in the PoP. The cadets were from technical entry scheme (TES) and the special commission officer (SCO). Among them was Sukhwinder Singh, the son of a truck driver.

Who is Sukhwinder Singh? He hails from Katihar district of Bihar. He is the first person in his family to have joined the Indian Army, Aajtak reported. Singh has now become a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. He will be playing a leading role in the security of the nation. His father, Samarendra Singh, used to work as a truck driver. After his son's selection in OTA Gaya, he left working as a driver. Sukhwinder takes care of his house now.

"We have worked very hard to make our child reach here. Now that Sukhwinder has joined the army, I have stopped working as a driver and he has taken care of the whole house. We are very happy, the villagers are also very happy that a boy from our village has become an officer in the army," Sukhwinder Singh's father said, Aajtak reported.

Meanwhile, Sukhwinder said, "My father worked hard to make me an army officer. My father used to work as a truck and bus driver and his hard work has paid off today and I have become a lieutenant today."

Besides, the OTA Gaya Academy imparts training in two categories -- TES and the SCO. SCO cadets are Army personnel, who enter through selection procedures, while TES cadets must secure 60% or more in 10+2 (physics, chemistry and mathematics) and clear the JEE-Mains. After passing through the selection process of the Services Selection Board (SSB), they get admission to the academy.

The OTA Gaya is the third pre-commissioning military academy in the country apart from Dehradun and Chennai. The OTA was established to train both new entrants and serving army personnel in different modes of conventional as well as non-conventional warfare.