Preparing for JEE, NEET in 2023? Check out 10 best Engineering, Medical colleges in India

Every year, aspiring students attempting entry to engineering and medical degrees take the JEE Main and NEET entrance tests administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2023 will be split into two sessions. The first session is finished, and the second is scheduled for April.
Similarly, NEET 2023 will only happen once, on May 7. Applicants studying for these entrance tests should become familiar with the exam format, syllabus, admissions requirements, and all other pertinent information. All of these details can be found on the official websites of NEET and JEE Main.
The single entrance exam in India for enrollment in all undergraduate medical programmes is NEET. However, other admission exams for engineering are offered, and these can be taken at the different levels such as institute, state, or national.
Candidates must pass JEE Advanced to be considered for IIT admission. The names of the top medical and engineering schools that accept JEE and NEET results for undergraduate admissions are listed in the following two lists, which are ranked by the NIRF.
JEE Main 2023: 10 best Engineering colleges in India
IIT Madras, Chennai
IIT Delhi, New Delhi
IIT Bombay, Maharashtra
IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal
IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
IIT Guwahati, Assam
NIT Trichy, Tamil Nadu
IIT Hyderabad, Telangana
NITK Surathkal, Karnataka
Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu
IIT BHU Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
NEET 2023: 10 best Medical colleges in India
AIIMS Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh
Christian Medical College Vellore, Tamil Nadu
NIMHANS Bangalore, Karnataka
BHU Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
JIPMER Pondicherry
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow, UP
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Karnataka