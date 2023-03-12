Preparing for JEE, NEET in 2023? Check out 10 best Engineering, Medical colleges in India | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Every year, aspiring students attempting entry to engineering and medical degrees take the JEE Main and NEET entrance tests administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2023 will be split into two sessions. The first session is finished, and the second is scheduled for April.

Similarly, NEET 2023 will only happen once, on May 7. Applicants studying for these entrance tests should become familiar with the exam format, syllabus, admissions requirements, and all other pertinent information. All of these details can be found on the official websites of NEET and JEE Main.

The single entrance exam in India for enrollment in all undergraduate medical programmes is NEET. However, other admission exams for engineering are offered, and these can be taken at the different levels such as institute, state, or national.

Candidates must pass JEE Advanced to be considered for IIT admission. The names of the top medical and engineering schools that accept JEE and NEET results for undergraduate admissions are listed in the following two lists, which are ranked by the NIRF.

JEE Main 2023: 10 best Engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras, Chennai

IIT Delhi, New Delhi

IIT Bombay, Maharashtra

IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand

IIT Guwahati, Assam

NIT Trichy, Tamil Nadu

IIT Hyderabad, Telangana

NITK Surathkal, Karnataka

Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu

IIT BHU Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

NEET 2023: 10 best Medical colleges in India

AIIMS Delhi

PGIMER Chandigarh

Christian Medical College Vellore, Tamil Nadu

NIMHANS Bangalore, Karnataka

BHU Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

JIPMER Pondicherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow, UP

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Karnataka