Odisha CHSE +2 Result 2021: Odisha Board class 12th result date, time announced -Details here

Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is all set to declare Odisha Board class 12th Result 2021. The result date for CHSE Odisha class 12 has been confirmed by the School and Mass Education Department on Wednesday. CHSE +2 Result for Science and Commerce stream to be announced on July 31 at 12.30 pm. However, the result date for CHSE Odisha Arts result and Vocational Studies is yet to be announced. The result for Odisha board class 12 will be declared on the official website of CHSE, chseodisha.nic.in.

Nearly 3.5 lakh students have been waiting for their Odisha 12th Result 2021. CHSE Odisha Result 2021 is being prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 internal exams.

As per the Supreme Court of India’s directives to declare the state board results for Class 12 by July 31, 2021, to ensure no loss of the academic year. The CHSE Odisha officials have shared that the result would surely be published by the date as set by the Supreme Court.

Last year, the pass percentage was 72.33%. However, this year, the Odisha board is likely to get a pass percentage of more than 90%.

On June 4, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the cancellation of the CHSE Odisha class 12 examination 2021, stating that "Students' lives are more important than any exam" amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.