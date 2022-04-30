NTPC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Executive posts, know salary, eligibility, steps to apply

File photo

NTPC is inviting applications for 15 Executive (Solar PV), Executive (Data Analyst) and Executive (LA/R&R) posts. The last date to apply is May 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post: Executive (Solar PV)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 100,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Executive (Data Analyst)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Executive (LA/R&R)

No. of Vacancy: 09

Pay Scale: 90000/- (Per Month)

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Executive (Solar PV): The candidate must have a BE/B.Tech Degree in any discipline with 60% Marks and 05 years of experience in relevant Area

Age Limit: 40 years

Executive (Data Analyst): The candidate must have a BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE or MCA OR PG Degree/Diploma in Data Science/Business Analytics/ Data Analytics with 60% Marks and 03 years of experience in relevant area.

Age Limit: 35 years

Executive (LA/R&R): Candidate must be a Graduate with a 2-year full-time PG Degree/PG Diploma/PG Programme in Rural Management/Rural development OR MBA (Rural Management) OR MSW with 60% Marks and 02 years of experience in relevant Area

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the NTPC Official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Written Exam/Interview.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 29, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 13, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 13, 2022

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: Notification: careers.ntpc.co.in