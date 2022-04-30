South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1033 Trade Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

File photo

South East Central Railway (SECR) is inviting applications for 1033 Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Raipur Division and Workshop Raipur. The last date to apply is May 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trade Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 1033

Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details

DRM Office Raipur Division

Welder (Gas and Electric): 119

Turner: 76

Fitter: 198

Electrician: 154

Stenographer (English): 10

Stenographer (Hindi): 10

Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 10

Health and Sanatory Inspector: 17

Machinist: 30

Mechanic Diesel: 30

Mechanic Repair and Air Conditioner: 12

Mechanic and Auto Electrical and Electronics: 30

Total: 696

Workshop Raipur

Fitter: 140

Welder: 140

Machinist: 20

Turner: 15

Electrician: 15

Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 05

Stenographer (Hindi): 02

Total: 337

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent and must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the South East Central Railway’s website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit List.