South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1033 Trade Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

South East Central Railway (SECR) is inviting applications for 1033 Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Raipur Division and Workshop Raipur. The last date to apply is May 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Trade Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 1033
Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details
DRM Office Raipur Division
Welder (Gas and Electric): 119
Turner: 76
Fitter: 198
Electrician: 154
Stenographer (English): 10
Stenographer (Hindi): 10
Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 10
Health and Sanatory Inspector: 17
Machinist: 30
Mechanic Diesel: 30
Mechanic Repair and Air Conditioner: 12
Mechanic and Auto Electrical and Electronics: 30
Total: 696
Workshop Raipur
Fitter: 140
Welder: 140
Machinist: 20
Turner: 15
Electrician: 15
Computer Operator and Programme Assistant: 05
Stenographer (Hindi): 02
Total: 337
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent and must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.
Age Limit: 15 to 24 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the South East Central Railway’s website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit List.